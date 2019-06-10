Ronald E. Kennedy, 83, died Thursday, June 6, 2019. Memorial Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, University Christian Church, Fort Worth. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be given to Sandra and Ronald Kennedy Endowment Fund at University Christian Church, 2720 S. University Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76109.
Ronald Edward Kennedy was born July 23, 1935 in Galveston, the son of Richard and Anne (Mikeska) Kennedy. A graduate of Ball High School and a 1957 graduate of Texas A&M, he served 33 years as a U.S. Government employee with the last 10 years as FAA Real Estate Branch Manager for the Southwest Region.
Survivors: His wife, Sandra Kaye Kennedy; children, Ronald E. Kennedy Jr., Richard S. Kennedy, and Steven M. Kennedy; and seven grandchildren.
