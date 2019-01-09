Mr. Arthur Moody, known to his close NASA friends as “Doc Moody” transitioned from this life to be with his heavenly Father on Saturday January 5, 2019.
He was born to Edward and Ruby Moody in Mobile, AL on December 27, 1925. He lived Mobile until he became and adult and then moved to New York, NY to find work. He explored many careers from Janitor to Elevator Operator and beyond. He finally found his niche and joined the U.S. Merchant Marines, where he served for over 25 years. Upon his retirement, he worked for NASA as a security Guard beginning in 1968 and worked another 30 years. He truly loved those jobs and spoke of the daily until he left this earth.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Benny; grandson, Earl; and wife of over 60 years, Theresa Moody.
He leaves to cherish his memory, Thornton (Mary), Jacquelyn Johnson, James Ross (Brenda), Anthony Gallop (Brenda), Anthony Gallop (Brenda), Kim Johnson (Dan); Siblings, Nathaniel Thomas, Father Michael Moody, Paul Moody, Phillip Moody, Edward Moody and Gertrude seals, Grand children and great Grand Children.
A Public Viewing will be held, Friday, January 11, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. followed by Funeral Services at 11:00 A.M. Both Services will be held at Mc Kinney Memorial Methodist Church, La Marque, TX. Pastor Carlos Burns will officiate. Burial will follow at Mainland Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX. Memorials may be sent to Bay Area Funeral Directors, 5410 FM 1765 Texas City, TX.
