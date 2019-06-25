Adell Victoria Parkinson, 87, of Texas City, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 28, 2019, at Emken-Linton Funeral Home, 5100 Emmett F. Lowry Expwy in Texas City. Burial will follow at Hayes-Grace Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
She is survived by her four daughters; Cheryl Clifford and husband Bill, Deborah Langford, Diane Young and husband Stan, and Lynn Romine and husband James; and brother, Edward Anderson and wife Sue.
A special thanks to Amed Home Health and Amed Hospice for all their wonderful care for our mother.
Memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church of Texas City Building Fund, 10000 Emmett Lowry Expwy Suite 2000, Texas City, Texas 77591.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.