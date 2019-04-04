Marjorie Ann Walsh Camp, 80, lost her 10-year struggle with Alzheimer’s disease on Thursday, March 28, 2019. She was a proud native of Galveston, Texas, the daughter of Edward Joseph Thomas Walsh, Sr., who was one of the first certified public accountants in Texas, and Margaret Cecile (Marrero) Walsh, and sister of Edward Joseph Walsh, Jr. A talented pianist and dancer, Marjorie was a proud graduate of Ursuline Academy. Marjorie was an alumnus of the University of Houston, where she earned a degree in History. In Houston, she became a junior high school teacher. There, she met and married Howard Brady Camp, Sr., with whom she had three children: Howard Brady Camp, Jr. (Norma); Carol Rene’ Camp, and Laurie Ann Lee (Ethan). In addition to devoting her life to helping her three children achieve their full potential, Marjorie also helped her husband successfully operate his land surveying business. Later in life, Marjorie devoted herself to her four grandchildren: Lauren Elizabeth Camp; Eric Alexander Camp; Kristin Nicole Camp; and Mason Alexander Lee.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, as well as her former husband. She is survived by her three children and four grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made in Marjorie’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Finally, the family would like to express their deepest appreciation and gratitude for the caring staff at NHC Cool Springs in Franklin, Tennessee, as well as the compassionate CARIS Hospice staff members who cared for Marjorie during the final stages of her struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home, 281-443-0063.
