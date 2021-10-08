John T. J.T. Luker, Jr.

GALVESTON — John T. Luker, Jr. ("J.T." as he was known by his friends) was born on Galveston Island on June 6, 1929 to John and Ella Luker. He passed away peacefully on Friday, September 17, 2021 with his wife and one of his girls by his side. Proud to be a BOI, he graduated from Ball High School in 1946. He went to work at Amoco Oil Company in Texas City in the HR Department, working in the benefits and payroll division, and retired after 40 years of a very distinguished career.
While working a full-time job and raising a family, John drove to the University of Houston every evening to pursue a degree in accounting. His determination and persistence paid off and he received his Degree in Accounting in 2006.
John married his soul-mate, LaVaughn on July 21, 1979. Along with his four daughters, he inherited 5 children with his marriage to LaVaughn. He and LaVaughn lovingly raised their children, giving equal love to each, but respecting them and nurturing them each for their own different personalities. John is known by his children as a loving, caring, and devoted father.
John and LaVaughn bought an RV, and after joining a travel club, travelled all over the United States with other couples and families. John was a very mild-mannered soul who never met a stranger, and thoroughly enjoyed his travels and the friends he made on his journeys.
John was an active member of St. Thomas the Apostle Episcopal Church in Nassau Bay. He will be greatly missed by Pastor Mike Stone and the entire congregation.
John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ella Luker. He is survived by four daughters, Linda Berry (Trey), Cynthia Knox (John), Tammy Rogers (Randy), Terri Luker Hampton (James), 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and two more on the way. From LaVaughn's family, he is survived by 5 children, 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, with 1 on the way.
His passing leaves a great void in the many lives he touched, but also too many wonderful memories to mention of the wonderful way he loved, supported, encouraged, and inspired by his amazing work ethic, everyone with whom he came in contact. He will be greatly missed.
His daughters are planning a small grave side service in the near future.
If you would like to make a donation in his honor, please consider The American Parkinson's Association, or a charity of your choice.
