Michael David Benavides, age 49, was called to rest with his Heavenly Father Sunday, September 2, 2018 at his residence in Texas City. He was born in Galveston, TX on April 9, 1969. He graduated from Ball High School in 1987. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corp under the Buddy Program with Tommy Derry and Gene Powell. After his service in the Marines, he joined the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office. He was a 2015 graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. He retired after 25 years of service with the GCSO, achieving the rank of Captain. Mike loved riding his bike on the seawall, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by his father Gerald Benavides; grandparents Apolonio and Adela Franco and Milton and Rose Benavides; uncles Erasmo Franco Sr. and Juan Franco Sr.; and mother-in-law Dora Sendejas.
He is survived by his daughters Ana and Andrea Benavides; mother Elisa Trevino and husband Juan; “teammate” Kathryn Rodriguez; father-in-law Margarito Sendejas; the mother of his children Maggie Milburn; brothers Richard Franco, Jerry Benavides, and Frank Perez; sisters Lupe Rushing and husband Steven, and Felicia Benavides; uncle Apolonio Franco Jr. and wife Rosa; aunts Yolanda Cain, Mimi Franco, Mary Franco, Gloria Perez and husband Robert, and Shirly Huard; godmother Mary Castro and numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Pallbearers are Tommy Derry, Charles Cook, Joe Pena, Gene Powell, Michael Roy, Daryl Temple, Brent Cooley, and Chris Trochesset. Honorary Pallbearers are Anthony Claunch, Rick Morrison, Jeramy Roasler, and Walter Sendejas.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 7, 2018 at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., with a Rosary to begin at 7:00 p.m., with Deacon Sam Dellolio officiating. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with Father Stephen Payne officiating. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Jesse Khaled for helping us during this difficult time.
