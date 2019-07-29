Iles
Funeral services for Elizabeth Iles will be held today at 11 a.m. at Saint Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson.
Trcka
Mass of Christian Burial for Charles Trcka will be held at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 10114 Hwy 6 in Hitchcock under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of League City.
