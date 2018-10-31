Stanley Dale Defenbaugh, 71, of Dickinson, TX, passed away October 26, 2018, in Galveston, TX.
Stanley was born January 28, 1947, to Carl and Ann Defenbaugh in Corpus Christi. Stanley taught math and special education for the Dickinson I.S.D. and was a volunteer for the citizens patrol in Dickinson for many years. He also attended First United Methodist Church of Dickinson.
Stanley was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife Gailyn Defenbaugh; daughter Amy, sisters Laura, Libby, Jodie, and Carol; and brother James.
Mr. Defenbaugh will be cremated in accordance with his wishes.
