LA MARQUE — Mrs. Robbie Jean Creamer, 66, passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Mrs. Creamer was born March 6, 1954, in Galveston. A funeral service for Mrs. Creamer will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at New Life Church of Texas in Texas City, with a visitation beginning at 12:00 p.m. Burial will take place on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Houston National Cemetery.
