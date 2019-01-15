Funeral Service for Jimmie Dale Lenox of Willis, Texas will be held on Thursday, January 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in The Chapel with Pastor John Gaston officiating. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the funeral service beginning at 12:00 p.m.
Mr. Lenox was born on July 22, 1946 in Texas City, Texas to James Lenox and Inez (Collins) Lenox and passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 13, 2019 at his home in Willis. Jimmie was 72 years old.
Jimmie grew up in League City, graduating from Clear Creek High School where he excelled in athletics.
After a longtime career in construction, Jimmie retired as Superintendent at Gamma Construction Company.
He is survived by his dear family: Loving wife of 25 years, Shirley Lenox; brother and sister-in-law, Ronnie and Lois Lenox; and his two sisters, Nita Hart and Rita Townsend. Jimmie is also survived by nieces, nephews and other caring relatives and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.