Pending services for Thursday, December 23, 2021 Dec 22, 2021

Pedro Ydrogo

LAMARQUE — Pedro Ydrogo, age 79, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to Hayes Funeral Home. 409-925-3501
