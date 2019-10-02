Freddie Whitmire, 79, of Texas City passed away peacefully on Friday September 27, 2019.
He will forever be cherished by his wife of 26 years, Freddie L.V. Whitmire; 3 Sons, Larry Brown, Darrion Brown and Billy Brown; 3 sisters, Betty Hicks, May Powell and Alberta Vinson along with grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family members and friends.
A visitation will take place Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Celebration of his Life at 10:00 a.m. Both events will be held at the chapel of Bay Area Funeral Directors, 5410 FM 1765 (facing Highway 3) Texas City, Texas 77591. 409-933-4300. www.bayareafuneraldirectors.com.
All memorials may be sent to the funeral home.
