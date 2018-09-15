GALVESTON—
Deborah Serna Fentanes of Galveston died Wednesday September 12, 2018 at Harbor Hospice in Houston. Funeral Mass is 10:00am Monday, September 17, 2018 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Father Jude Ezuma celebrant. Entombment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Mausoleum in Hitchcock under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Sunday from 5:00pm until 8:00pm where a rosary will be recited at 6:30pm led by Deacon Sam Dell'Olio.
Born October 30, 1960 in Galveston, Texas to Abelardo Serna and Santos Gonzales Serna, Deborah was a 1979 graduate of Ball High School. She was a faithful member of St. Patrick Catholic Church where she was also a member of The Damas de Guadalupe. She was active in LULAC and was the Queen of LULAC. She worked several places during her life first at Moody National Bank for 10 years, then Stewart Title for 12 years and Southland Title returning to UTMB where she worked several years in the ROI Department with Medical Records. She was a God fearing woman that loved the Lord and her family. Her greatest joy was the time spent with them. She fought a Courageous Battle with Breast and Lung Cancer all the while encouraging others to trust in the Lord. She was truly an inspiration to many many people.
Preceded in death by her parents, sister Lupe Alcala and sister in law Leticia Ruiz, survivors include her husband of 18 years Robert Fentanes; daughter Monika Villarreal and husband Nickolas; son Zachary Fentanes; brothers, Mario Serna and Lucas Serna all of Galveston; sisters Yolanda Sustaita and husband Abram of Sugarland and Rita Serna Alcala of Houston; granddaughter Marilena Villarreal of Galveston; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers are Nickolas Villarreal, A. J. Sustaita, Adam Alcala, Ruben James Alcala, Christopher Alcala, Michael Aceves, Bobby Medina and Abel Montemayor.
The family would like to thank Dr. Hatch, Farmers Copper, HomeTown Bank, Friends Thru The Fight- Jacque and Harbor Hospice for the wonderful love and care given to the family during Deborah’s illness and passing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.