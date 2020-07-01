August 19, 1928 – June 25, 2020
Earline Warren passed away at her home in Huntsville, Texas, on June 25th surrounded by her loving family. Earline was born August 19, 1928, in Galveston, Texas, to Frank Earl Touchy, Sr. and Agnes Mary Martin Touchy. She spent all but 11 years of her life in Galveston. She married the love of her life, Thaddeus Mather Warren, Sr., in 1947, and they had three children. Earline worked for a short time in the cotton industry as an office manager. She loved to spread the word of God through her many cards and letters to family and friends. Earline loved the beaches in Galveston, was an avid gardener and enjoyed camping with Thad in Palestine, Texas. She adored her life as homemaker and her important role as loving mother to her children. Earline will be remembered for her generosity and loving heart.
Earline was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Thaddeus Sr.; her parents, Frank and Agnes Touchy; daughter, Deborah Ann Warren; sisters, Evelyn Madora Krell and Joyce Elaine Williams; half-sister, Dorothy Touchy Banks; half-brothers, Robert Touchy and Harry Touchy; brother-in-law, Earl M. Warren; sister-in-law, Elsa May Warren; nephews, Earl John Warren and Bruce Alan Williams.
She is survived by sons, Thaddeus Mather Warren, Jr., and wife, Gail; and Dennis Earl Warren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service was held on Wednesday, July 1st, at 11:00 a.m. at the Galveston Memorial Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation consideration be made in her honor to Grace Episcopal Church in Galveston, Texas, or to a favorite charity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.