TEXAS CITY — Joanne Alice Erdos (93) of Texas City, Texas, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2022. She was born at home in Lincoln Township, Wisconsin, on October 5, 1928, to Helmer and Alice Aronson.

Joanne graduated from Grantsburg High School in 1946 then went on to graduate from Northwestern Bible College in Minneapolis and the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque in the 1950s. She was an educator in the Albuquerque Public Schools until 1960.

