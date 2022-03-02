TEXAS CITY — Raymond Epler, 88, of Texas City, Texas, passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022, at home.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 4, 2022, at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock. Visitation will be 5:00 — 7:00 p.m., Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Raymond was born on November 6, 1933, in Texas City, Texas. He was Honorable Discharged from the Army National Guard March 16, 1961. He was a House Mover for W.H. Born. Later he was also a Mechanics Helper. Raymond loved racing and taking rides on the Texas City Dike.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph E. Epler Sr. and Kathleen A. Epler of Texas City; brother, Joseph E. Epler Jr. of LaMarque, and sister, Bernice Pace of La Marque.
Survivors include his children, Donna Griffin (Dennis) from Talco, Tx, Quentin Epler (Kim) from Santa Fe, and Missy Epler Sandoval (Roberto) from Texas City. Four grandchildren, Kristie Koska (Chase), Christopher Walters (Jessica), Matthew Bullock (Maria), and Dustin Bozeman. Five great grandchildren, Ayana, Monica, and Kamilla Sandoval, Greenleigh Koska, and Luke Bullock. Also, his children’s mother, Patricia Epler-Coffey, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Dwayne Epler, Randy Epler, Alan Horridge, Robert Pace, James Gardner, and Dustin Bozeman.
A reception will follow at Grace United Methodist Church, 2418 7th Ave N., Texas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.