LA MARQUE — Carroll Thomas Anderson, 69, of La Marque, TX, unexpectedly passed away on January 2nd from complications of COVID-19.
Carroll was predeceased by his parents, E. Paul and Kathleen Keeler, and his three brothers Paul, Michael and Christopher Anderson, and his wife Judy. He is survived by his sister Mamie and husband Victor Pongonis and his brother Elmer Paul Keeler. He is also survived by his four children and their spouses, 6 grandkids and many family and friends.
Carroll was born in Galveston, TX after graduating from Santa Fe High School he joined the United States Air Force and served for eight years. Carroll worked several refinery construction jobs in Texas before relocating to Southern California where, he worked thirty years as a supervisor in Park Maintenance for the County of Riverside. After the passing of his wife Judy, Carroll relocated back to his home state, Texas.
Carroll was an avid sportsman, he enjoyed coaching and mentoring his children and other youth. Carroll’s favorite sports team is the Dallas Cowboys and he spent much of his free time watching his team compete. He enjoyed collecting sports memorabilia and finding treasures at local auctions. Carroll enjoyed traveling especially on cruises with his family and friends. He was a devout Christian, and attended Calvary Crossroad in Santa Fe, TX. He will truly be missed and we know he is looking over all of us from Heaven.
A private cremation was conducted under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501.
