William "Bill" Taylor

William Wesley "Bill" Taylor died peacefully on April 25, 2019 from a long illness.
Mr. Taylor was a 1970 graduate of Ball High School, and was an associate graduate of the liberal arts program at University of Houston - Clear Lake. He was also a minister of the AME Church. He was a current member of the Southside Church of Christ in Houston, Texas.
He is survived by his wife, Sheila K. Taylor; his son, Caleb Taylor; brothers, Phillip Taylor (wife Diana), Leonard Taylor (wife Bonita); sister Victoria Anderson.
Bill is preceded in death by his mother, Mattie Anderson; father, Abraham Taylor; and brother, Anthony Anderson.
A memorial is scheduled for Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Southside Church of Christ, at 13835 Buxley St., Houston, TX 77045.
