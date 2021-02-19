Sarah Luna (91) of Texas City, Texas, passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021. She was born in Pottsville, PA on December 24, 1929. Sarah had been a resident of Texas City for 72 years.
A Christian Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00am on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church (1604 Ninth Avenue N., Texas City, TX 77590). Arrangements are under the direction of James Crowder Funeral Home - La Marque.
