Luciano Adams Flores
TEXAS CITY—Luciano Adams Flores (52) of Texas City passed away Sunday, November 18, 2018 in Texas City. Arrangements are pending at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.
Lillian Marie Mayes
GALVESTON—Lillian Marie Mayes, 97, of Galveston, passed away Saturday, November 17, 2018, at The Meridian in Galveston. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
Harry Trahan
GALVESTON—Harry Trahan, age 89, of Galveston died Friday November 16, 2018 at his residence in Hitchcock. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
Marie M. Chide
GALVESTON—Marie M. Chide, age 94, of Galveston passed away peacefully Saturday November 17, 2018 while in the presence of her family at the home of her son in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
Robert England Crosby
GALVESTON—Robert England Crosby, age 80, of Galveston died Monday November 19, 2018 at his residence in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
Amalio P. Alvarado
DICKINSON—Amalio P. Alvarado, 81, resident of Dickinson, Texas passed away November 20, 2018. Arrangements are pending with Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas.
