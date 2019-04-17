GALVESTON—Robert Raymond Combs, 19, of Galveston, TX passed away April 11, 2019 as a result of a neurological disorder. He was born on March 14, 2000 to Kelly Combs and Robert Combs.
He is survived by his sister, Elizabeth Combs, as well as many other loved ones.
Memorial services will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday April 18, 2019 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
