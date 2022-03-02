GALVESTON, TX — February 14, 2022, heaven welcomed a beautiful soul, Felipe Tomas Perez. Felipe passed peacefully with his daughter, Alicia, at his side in Miami, Florida.
Born December 12, 1939, in Camajuani, Cuba, Felipe grew up surrounded by a loving, supportive family and many loyal, lifelong friends — several of whom remained close until his final day.
As a young man, Felipe was a leader in his hometown against the arrival of communism. He bravely risked his life to protect his country, eventually having to leave everyone he loved and everything he knew to spare his life.
After traveling the world, Felipe came to the United States, finally settling in Galveston. For 18 years, he was the general manager of the Galveston Artillery Club. There he carefully tended to each and every detail to ensure that each party or event was perfect.
During this time, Felipe took on the proudest role of his life — becoming a full time single father to his two daughters, Alicia and Nancy. No father was more loving or proud, not a day went by without him showing and saying how much he loved his children.
As a Galvestonian, Felipe made his mark with his bright winning smile and passion for living. He never met a stranger wherever he went. Fondest memories include spending a day at the beach, fishing, or just cruising the “wall”.
Felipe left Galveston for Miami in 1990. There he again served others at Residential Plaza retirement home managing food services. He met and married his wife, Rosa Tercero, a few years later.
Listening to old time radio shows on the xm, enjoying his pet birds, and catching up with old friends and family is how Felipe spent his last years. He always enjoyed texts with pictures and news from Galveston. Felipe’s big heart was filled with wonderful memories and love for all the fine people he met throughout his years.
He is survived by his wife, Rosa, cousin, Elio Fernandez, daughter, Alicia, grandson Max, daughter, Nancy (Tim), and grandchildren, Jake, Noah, Luke, and Alayna, as well as stepson, Alfredo.
“So we do not lose heart. Though our outer self is wasting away, our inner self is being renewed day by day. For this light, momentary affliction is preparing us for eternal weight of glory beyond all comparison, as we look not to the things that are seen, but to the things that are unseen. For the things that are seen are transient, but the things that are unseen are eternal.”
Corinthians 4:16-18
A private burial takes place in Florida, March 3. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Felipe’s honor to St. Jude’s Hospital.
