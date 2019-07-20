GALVESTON—Dr. Elaine Joan Hutchinson, age 76, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital. She was born in Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin on April 26, 1943. She received her PhD in Mathematics, from the University of Wisconsin Madison. She was a professor of Mathematics and taught for numerous years at the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point, until her retirement. After her retirement she and her husband moved to Galveston, where they happily enjoyed the beach and the sun.
She was preceded in death by her son, Remer Bertram Hutchinson and her sister, Maureen Cohen.
She is survived by her husband, Remer Hutchinson and her niece, Christine Cohen.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Bert Hutchinson Memorial Scholarship Fund, 2100 Main Street, Room 134, Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481.
Per her wishes, Elaine will be cremated.
For those who wish to send online condolences, please go to www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
