RICHMOND — Royce Wendell Thomas, 80, of Richmond, Texas, passed away on February 9, 2021 after a long fought battle with Parkinson’s disease. Royce was born on September 6, 1940 in Dewey County, Oklahoma to Roy and Hazel Thomas. He is preceded in death by parents and two sisters, Carol Sue Rimmer and Emma Lenora Smith, in laws Dudley and Mary Parrish and brother in law Brian Ray Parrish.
Royce is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara Parrish Thomas, sister Joyce Elaine Beal, brother in law Dudley (Dorothy) Parrish and two children, Royce Thomas Jr, Dawn (Roy) Rodriguez, and 5 grandchildren, Jonathan Thomas, Roy Rodriguez Jr, Barbara (Joshua) Kaluza, Theresa Rodriguez and Mario Rodriguez, two great granddaughters, Brooklyn and Brie Kaluza, along with many nieces, nephews, friends and co-workers.
A resident of Galveston County he met and married his wife Barbara and started a family. Royce was a Texas Iron Worker. When he wasn’t working he loved restoring old vehicles, hunting, fishing and gardening. After relocating to Somerville, Texas he worked for and retired from College Station ISD.
Six years ago he relocated to Richmond Texas to be closer to family. He was an active member at River Pointe Church where he enjoyed serving as a camera operator. Royce was a Master Mason in good standing and a member of Order of the Eastern Star.
Royce donated his body to science to help with medical research. A celebration of life will be held on March 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at River Pointe Church 21000 Southwest Freeway, Richmond, TX 77469. Service will also be live streamed on YouTube at http://bit.ly/3byxyQz
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his name to the Houston Area Parkinson Society 2700 Southwest Frwy #296, Houston, TX 77098
