The family of Carrie Harris-Ward invites you to join as they celebrate the Love and Legacy a beloved mother, grandmother and sister.
A visitation will be held on Friday, July 13th from 4-6 p.m. at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Services will be held Saturday, July 14, 2018, at New Beginning Baptist Church, 1950 Hwy 3, League City with visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. followed by service at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Malcolm Dotson, Sr. officiating and Pastor Travis Durst eulogist. Burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery in La Marque.
She is survived by her children, Jerome Harris and Patrica Moore; grandchildren, Patrina, Warren, Stacy and Jaron; 11 grandchildren, two sisters, host of nieces, nephews, other relative and friends.
See her full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.