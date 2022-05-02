TEXAS CITY — Roy Leon Barber, 85, of Texas City, passed away at his home on April 11, 2022. Roy previously lived In Santa Fe and worked many years at Union Carbide until he retired and moved to Texas City after marrying his current wife, Jerry. After a long illness, he left peacefully, surrounded by his girls, family, and friends. A celebration of his life will be held 3:00 p.m., May 7, 2022, at Northside Baptist Church in Texas City. Pastor Clay Bowers and Pastor James Littleton will preside over the celebration.
