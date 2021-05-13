Rudy Alfred Fred Garcia I

SAN LEON — Rudy Alfred Garcia I “FRED”, Of San Leon, TX born on August 28th, 1957 (63) passed peacefully at his youngest daughter’s home in Houston surrounded by his loved ones and family on May 7th, 2021.
A deep-rooted resident of San Leon and beloved father and grandfather; Fred is survived by his life-long friend and mother of his children Donna Garcia, his 3 children and their spouses Cora & Scott Cavazos, Rudy Alfred Garcia II & Jessica Rolin, Cynthia R Garcia & Rene Rosales, His 8 grandchildren- Jaden, Xavier, Alena, Julian, Catalina, Alexxa, Henry, and Olivia, As well as his 10 living siblings Tomasa Galvan, Juanita Martinez, Fran Rodriguez, Lupe Hernandez, Margaret Cantu, Miquela Garcia, Steve Garcia, Jim Garcia, Joe Garcia, and Vickey Garcia. He is preceded in death by his brothers Daniel and Jacob Garcia, as well has his parents Jim and Margarita Garcia.
His smile and warm heart will be greatly missed earthside.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, May 19th, 2021 at the Bayside Community Center from 6:00PM-8:00PM
