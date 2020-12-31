Services for Alice Braxton (Walker) will be held at 3:00pm, Saturday, January 2, 2021 at the Guedry Cemetery in Batson, Texas.
Services for Judy (Murphy) Norwood will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
Services for Rodney Hill will be held at 10:00am, Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Jerusalem Baptist Church
Services for Selma Beal will be held at 12:00, Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Mainland Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.