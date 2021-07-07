TEXAS CITY — Michael Ray Lowery, 62, passed away quietly with his brother, Jimmy at his bedside on June 30, 2021, at The Lakes at Texas City.
Michael was born on August 6, 1958, to the late Mary Louise Harris and Jimmy Lowery Sr. He was raised in a Christian home and baptized at an early age at Rising Star Baptist Church.
Michal graduated from La Marque High School in 1976 and later went on to serve in the United States Marines.
He will be remembered for his quiet spirit and enjoying a cold beer with friends.
He leaves to cherish his memories, devoted Stepfather, who raised him from a very young age Willie Harris, devoted brother/caregiver, Jimmy Lowery Jr. (Lolita), sisters Deborah Blake, Jean Harris George, and Willie Etta Harris.
There will be a public visitation held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 9am with a chapel service to begin at 11am. Services will be held at Bay Area Funeral Directors located 5410 FM 1765 (facing hwy 3), Texas City, Texas 77591.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.