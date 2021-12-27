LAMARQUE — Mr. Pedro “Pete” Ydrogo went to meet the Lord on Sunday evening, December 19, 2021, in La Marque.
Born June 29, 1942 in Texas City, Pete had been a resident of La Marque since 1990 and previously in Texas City.
Pete was a survivor of the 1947 Texas City Disaster, Texas City High School graduate, Class of 1960 and a patriot, proudly serving in the United States Army from 1964 — 1966 as a First-Class Sergeant, Company C of the 50th Infantry. Pete was a true partisan and philanthropist supporting his fellow countrymen as a member of the American Legion since 2005. Pete was a dedicated operator for Amoco/BP (1966-2000), volunteered as the Assistant Fire Chief taking charge of emergency response (1972-2000) and a most memorable Operator, mentoring many at Praxair/Linde (2003-2021). He worshipped as a member of the Covenant Word Church in League City. Pete never met a stranger and treated everyone as family. He will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arturo and Eusevia Ydrogo; loving wife, Brenda Kay Ydrogo; son, Jonathan Guy Richert; brothers, Jesse and Julian Ydrogo; sisters, Erlinda and Pabla Ydrogo, Cayetana Pena, Magdelena Horn, Josie Stroud, Ernestina Bohannon.
Survivors include his sister, Antonia “Toni” Eastep and husband, Don of Texas City; grandchildren, Zachary Richert of Leesville, LA, Chloe Storman of Homosassa, FL; great grandchildren, Zoe and Mason Storman, Jonathan Zane, Zayden Richert, Adalyn Martin; Pete has numerous nieces and nephews and was loved by many.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Reverend Wally Hamilton officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Zachary RIchert, Roy Martin, Amos Ydrogo, Miguel Ydrogo, Mariano Rodriguez and Donald Eastep, Jr.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 — 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
