TEXAS CITY—Mr. Jerrold Ray Feaster passed from this life Wednesday morning, January 9, 2019, in Texas City.
Born February 3, 1940 in Hannibal, Missouri, Mr. Feaster had been a resident of Texas City since 2000. He attended Pine Drive Baptist Church, the Senior Citizen’s Center in Dickinson and enjoyed bowling and riding his bicycle.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Thornton Feaster and Della Mae (Swem) Simmons; sister, JoAnn Johnson Stillwell.
Survivors include his brothers, Jim and wife, Doris Feaster of Dickinson, Jack Lee and wife, Kay Feaster of St. Louis, Missouri, Gary and wife, Luana Wheelhouse of Kansas City, Missouri; sister, Lu Etta Pollard of Kansas City; numerous nieces and nephews.
A private cremation was conducted under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
