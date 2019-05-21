Eula Luna, 90, of Texas City, Texas departed this life on Friday May 17, 2019. She was born on February 12, 1929 in Webster, TX, grew up in Galveston and graduated from Ball High.
Eula then met the love of her life Joe Luna, Sr. They were married for 55 years until his passing. She retired from the Texas City School District.
She is preceded in death by parents, Carmen and Manuel Garcia; husband, Joe Luna, Sr.; sister, Lupe Lopez; brother, Pedro Garcia; sons, James, Daniel and Joe Luna, Jr. and granddaughters, Monique Trujillo and Benita Hernandez.
She is survived by daughters, Gloria Aguirre Williams, Linda Valdez, Jo Anna Luna Bertrand (David); sons, David Luna and Lee Ligon (Olivia); sisters, Carmen Lopez and Natalie Osoria; brother, Tino Garcia; grandchildren, Lisa Luna, Jamie and Kathy Luna, David, Jr., Mellissa Luna, Jay and Stephanie Luna, Jackie and Timothy Demers, Jonathan and Kelly Luna, Ursula and Gilbert Nix, Joseph and Melissa Aguirre, Marc Aguirre, Hresoula and Carlo Allesina, Danielle Martinez, Angelica Cuyos-Luna, Priscilla and Carlos Herrera-Vargas, Cassandra and Adam Bertrand-Puentes, Jessica and Issiah Bertrand-Sellers; 37 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren.
Special thanks to Absolute Hospice for their heartfelt care and compassion.
A Celebration of Life Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, TX 77591. Funeral Services are 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 24, 2019 at Carnes Funeral Home with Interment to follow at Forest Park-East Cemetery in Webster.
Pallbearers: Joseph and Marc Aguirre, Cassandra Bertrand, David Howell, Michael Lopez, Jay and Jonathan Luna, and Bobby Osoria.
Honorary Pallbearers: Jolon Aguirre, Apolonia and Sergio Allesina, Damian Escalona, Harley and Jolie Luna, Gilbert Nix, Elvis Puentes, Issiah and Sir Sellers, and Carlie Vargas.
