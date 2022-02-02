HITCHCOCK — Pastor Emeritus Mitchell James, 80, transitioned from labor to his heavenly home on January 14, 2022, with his only son by his side at HCA Mainland in Texas City, Texas.
Pastor James accepted Christ at an early age. He grew up and served at his home church- Macedonia Baptist Church in Zwolle, Louisiana.
Pastor James attended school in Zwolle, La where he graduated from J. S. Clark High School. After high school he attended trade school in Natchitoches where he earned a certificate in Welding and Mechanical Engineering.
Pastor James worked at Todd’s Shipyard for 20 years and T&T Marines for nearly 30 years before retiring.
Pastor James proudly served 3 years in the U. S. Army, which included a tour of duty in the Vietnam War for one year. He was honorably discharged from the Army.
In 1971, Pastor James moved to Galveston. He then united with the Jerusalem Baptist Church under the leadership of the late, Pastor A. S. Johnson. While serving at Jerusalem Baptist Church he acknowledged the call to ministry and preached his first sermon on July 18, 1982. Pastor James was one of the original members of the Jerusalem Gospelaires and remained faithful to the group until his health began to fail.
On January 14, 1973, Pastor James married Annette Wade and to this union one child was born, a baby boy named Marc D. James.
Pastor James was preceded in death by his grandparents, His parents, Marshall James and Georgia Ford; sisters, Chaney Thomas and Alma Mae Ford; brother, Garland Ford, Jr. and his loving daughter-in-law, Jeanetta James.
Pastor James leaves cherished memories with his beautiful wife of 49 years: Annette James; son, Pastor Marc D. James; grandchildren, Krystal, Raquel (Tevin), Mar’Cayla and J’Nesis; Great grandchildren, Dion and Zoriah; sisters, Berta Lilly, Mary Ford and Nettie Sykes. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, great nieces, nephews, great nephews and cousins; his special friends- The Jerusalem Gospelaires, Dr. Nathan Johnson. Deacon Harold Mason, Deacon Hal Smith. Deacon Johnny Calhoun and Pastor James Williams.
There will be a visitation at 10:00 AM followed by a service at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Macedonia Baptist Church in Zwolle, LA. The grand celebration for Pastor Emeritus Mitchell James celebrating his life, legacy and love will be at 12:00 PM on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Jerusalem Baptist Church in Galveston, Texas. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Mr. Norris D. Burkley II at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary who will fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
