Marie H. Freeman, 87, of Galveston passed away July 11, 2019. She was born on January 11, 1932 to Freddie and Susie Hardeman.
Marie was a 1950 graduate of Central High School and a member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority board, a member of Old Central Cultural Center and co-owner of Le’Clean Coffee Shop.
She is preceded in death by parents and three brothers.
She is survived by brother, Laurence Hardeman (Renee); sister, Jean Ross Joyce; special thanks to Kelsey, Chelsey, Cleo and staff of 11-D at Jennie Sealy and caregiver Carolyn Sinegaurd.
Service will be held on Saturday July 20, 2019 at Shiloh AME Church, 1310 29th St., Rev. Kevin Hodge officiating. Visitation at 9 a.m., funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
