Angel “Oldman” Acosta, age 69, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 in Texas City.
Funeral mass will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020 at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City. Rosary will follow at 7:00 p.m.
Preceding him in death are his father, Angel R. Acosta, Sr., mother Enriqueta “Queta” Acosta, brother Trinidad “Sonny” Salazar, and sister Diane Garza.
Left to honor his life and remember his love, wife of 45 years Alma Leticia Acosta; his children, Angel J. Acosta and wife Leticia, Adrian J. Acosta and wife Jessica, Anthony J. Acosta and wife Amy and Jonathan Jaramillo; fifteen grandchildren, Angel I. Acosta, Alyssa Acosta, Xavier Elizondo, Adrian M. Acosta, Aiden Acosta, Ayce Acosta, Alejandra Jaramillo, Idalis Torres, Imerie Kelley, Italeigh Kelley, Dominic Kelley, Makayla Acosta, Anthony P. Acosta, Jordan Acosta, Ava Filoteo and one great grandchild, Lily Elizondo.
Pallbearers are Angel J. Acosta, Adrian Acosta, Anthony Acosta, Mario Acosta, Jr., Angel I. Acosta, and Jordan Acosta. Honorary pallbearers are Mario Acosta, Sr., Philip Salazar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.