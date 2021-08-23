Captin William John Hipple

DOTHAN, ALABAMA — Captain William John Hipple U.S.N.(RET) passed away surrounded by family on August 22, 2021 at the home of his daughter in Dothan Alabama.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Peggy (Burton) Hipple.
Bill was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Mary (McAdams) and Ernest Hipple on December 30, 1929. He attended LaSalle High school in Philadelphia, while there he won the National Rowing Doubles Championship. After completing high school, he was appointed to the Naval Academy in 1948 and graduated in 1952. Immediately following his graduation, he traveled to Helsinki, Finland as a member of the Naval Academy U.S. Olympic rowing team. Thereafter, he spent 24 years serving his country in various capacities across the world.
He spent his time at Sea Duty on surface ships and submarines. His time on the water was interrupted by a tour of duty in San Diego, California to be followed by more time at sea on the USS Char, submarine. Then he was appointed on Subpac Staff as Force Intelligence officer and attended Naval Intelligence school. Another duty followed, as Executive Officer of USS Greenfish. His last tour of duty was commanding the USS Remora where he was awarded the Legion of Merit. After over two decades of military service, he returned to the private sector.
As a civilian, he attended the University of Texas at Austin and completed his Doctorate of Business there. This enabled him to move to Washington D.C. and work at DARPA (Department of Defense) conducting research which he thoroughly enjoyed. The knowledge he acquired at DARPA catapulted him into a fulfilling teaching career.
As a graduate school professor, he first taught at The University of Texas in Austin. This was followed by a move to Galveston where he was a member of the Galveston Country Club, Momus, and the Sunday Morning coffee club while teaching at the University of Texas A&M (Pelican Island). These activities continued even when he made the transition to teaching at the University of Houston Clear Lake. After numerous teaching positions on military bases, he and his wife Peggy moved to Florida where he continued to teach and travel internationally. A few years later he and Peggy relocated to Kerrville Texas, followed by a final move back to Galveston in 2016 to be close to family.
He is survived by daughter Dani Marie (Hipple) Brown, and her husband, Thomas Brown. As well as his children by marriage: Kirk and Theresa (Weyand) Elliott, Tracy (Elliott) and Robert McCarley: Grandchildren: Margaret, Thomas Jr., Leana, and Catherine Brown, Brittany Elliott (spouse Stephen Russell), Jack Elliott and Mitch Elliott (Spouse Sydney Sivy Elliott). Haley and Cade McCarley. Great grandchildren: Brayden Partin and Brantley Russell. Nephew: Tom Weiss (Spouse Debra),
A Memorial Service is to be held with full Military Honors at a later date at the U.S Naval Academy Cemetery Columbarium in Annapolis, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to LaSalle High School Scholarship Fund; 8605 Cheltenham Ave. Wyndmoor, PA 19038.
Anchors Away Papa Bill!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.