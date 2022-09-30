TEXAS CITY — Wallis Claire Adams, 79, of Texas City, Texas, passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loved ones. Visitation will be held from 10:00 - 11:00 A.M., and services will begin at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City, Texas. Burial will follow at Galveston County Memorial Cemetery.
Wally was born November 5, 1942, in Atlanta, Georgia. She had an extraordinary life starting with becoming a female wrestler in Mississippi. She attended Texas City High School where she met her best friend, Rose. She later went on to marry Rose's brother, Bill, who was the love of her life. Together they led an exciting, amazing life. The highlight of which was raising an enormous family, camping, fishing, shooting pool, and raising chickens. Together her and Bill formed a family country and western band called Peaches and the Pits. Wally being the Peach and all the other members being the Pits. She was a highly accomplished Business Coordinator at UTMB and loved her job and her supervisor and friend, Kim Sargent.
She is preceded in death by parents; James Wallace (Rex) Mobley, Dorothy Claire Johannessen and Henning Johannessen; sister, Diane Kay Mobley Strain; brother-in-law, Daniel Wayne Strain; sister-in-law, Rose Mary Adams; son, Ryan Edward Adams and great grandson Kolt O'Neil Kelley.
Survivors include her loving husband of 58 years, William Gauley (Bill) Adams; sons, Barney Glen Kelley, Jr. (Mellissa), Richard Wallace Kelley, Dory Lee Kelley, William Robert (Billy) Adams (Sal), Stephen Shawn Adams (Amy), Ronald Emerson Adams (Debbie); daughters, Jennifer Madderra and Amanda Adams; brothers Rex Carlton Mobley (Ann), Geir Johannessen (Mimi), of Bergen, Norway; sister, Mary Regina (Gina) Ploss (Ansel) and her precious Great Dane, Hyacinth Bucket Adams. Wally is survived by 18 grandchildren that she adored and held close to her heart. She is also survived by 22 precious great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins that she loved dearly. Pallbearers will be Glen Kelley III, Jason Kelley, Kevin Kelley, Stephen Adams, Adam Dixon and Michael Martin. The family would like to acknowledge the special love and care given to Wally by her granddaughter, Stephanie Martin, RN.
