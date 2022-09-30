Wallis Claire Adams

TEXAS CITY — Wallis Claire Adams, 79, of Texas City, Texas, passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loved ones. Visitation will be held from 10:00 - 11:00 A.M., and services will begin at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City, Texas. Burial will follow at Galveston County Memorial Cemetery.

Wally was born November 5, 1942, in Atlanta, Georgia. She had an extraordinary life starting with becoming a female wrestler in Mississippi. She attended Texas City High School where she met her best friend, Rose. She later went on to marry Rose's brother, Bill, who was the love of her life. Together they led an exciting, amazing life. The highlight of which was raising an enormous family, camping, fishing, shooting pool, and raising chickens. Together her and Bill formed a family country and western band called Peaches and the Pits. Wally being the Peach and all the other members being the Pits. She was a highly accomplished Business Coordinator at UTMB and loved her job and her supervisor and friend, Kim Sargent.

