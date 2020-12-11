TEXAS CITY, TEXAS — Hilda F. Mason, 86, of Texas City, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020.
Hilda Mason was born October 16, 1934 in Galveston, Texas and moved to Texas City in 1945. Hilda graduated from Texas City High School. She was employed by Texas City National Bank until retirement in 1996.
She is preceded in death by husband, Alvin Mason; parents, Frank and Barbara Froeschl; brothers, Charles, Frank and Robert Froeschl and sister, Barbara Blakley.
Survivors include son, Randy Mason and wife Gail; grandchildren, Karen Watts and husband Jason, Kris Mason and wife Stephanie; great grandchildren, Colin Mason, Tyler Watts and Abigale Watts; sisters, Rosalie McAdams, Trudy Hosek; many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
It was Hilda's desire that her remains be cremated and there be no funeral services. Her family is respectfully honoring her request.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Humane Society.
