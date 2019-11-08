SANTA FE—Mrs. Bernice Marie Vail passed from this life Thursday morning, November 7, 2019, in Webster.
Born March 1, 1945 in Galveston, Texas, Mrs. Vail was a resident of Santa Fe since 1970. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and had worked for many years as the private secretary for Bernard Bernadoni. She had also worked with her family at Dema’s Grocery Store in Galveston and Santa Fe as well as HEB. Bernice was very outgoing and never met a stranger. She enjoyed cooking, bowling, movies, eating out and shopping.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony Vincent and Rosalie Mary (Anselmo) Dema; sister, Christine Frances Garner.
Survivors include her loving husband of 53 years, Larry Vail; son, Darrin Anthony Vail and wife, Robin of Santa Fe; daughter, Karen Lynette Vail of Fresno; grandchildren, Garrett Cole Vail, Hunter Roe Vail, Wyatt Nicholas Vail and Tanner Fletcher.
A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 11, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Reverend David Harris, Celebrant. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501, with a Vigil Service beginning at 7:00 p.m. with Deacon Alvin Lovelady officiating. A Rosary will follow recited by Mr. Don LeCompte.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.