It is with great sadness that the family of Handy Joseph Berry “Joe” announces his passing. He was called into the arms of the Lord on June 16, 2020 at the age of 79. He was surrounded by loved one’s at Jennie Sealy Hospital/UTMB at the time of passing.
Handy Joseph Berry was born February 6, 1941, to the late Harry Sr. and Anna Veal-Berry in St. Francisville, Louisiana. Handy (Joe) moved to Galveston, Texas in 1964 and would later on marry his wife of 52 years Mary (Roberta) in 1968 at Holy Rosary Church in Galveston, Texas. This union blessed them with two sons Keith and Jason Berry. Handy (Joe) worked for UTMB as a Foreman in the Physical Plant Department where retired in 2001 after 35 years of service.
He is survived by his wife, Mary R. Berry; sons: Keith Berry of Galveston, TX and Jason Berry of Webster, TX; sisters: Edna Berry-Celectine, Susy Berry-Rougley, Gracie Berry-Brown; devoted niece Connie Anderson; granddaughters: Vonshae Thierry and Lily Berry; grandson Keith Berry, Jr., and a host of great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Proceeded in death by his parents Harry Berry Sr., and Anna Veal-Berry; siblings Gertrude Richardson, Solomon Berry, Harry Berry, Jr., Jessie Berry, Sr., Evelyn Deyon.
Services will be held ay Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Galveston, TX on July 3, 2020. Visitation is at 8:30 a.m to 9:30 a.m. followed by the Rosary. Funeral service at 10:00 a.m.
