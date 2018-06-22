IMELDA “MEL” MURRAY POWERS
1949-2018
HAPPY BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN
Imelda Jean Powers, age 68, entered Heaven’s gates on May 18, 2018.
Mel was born on June 23, 1949 in Washington State. She spent most of her childhood in Galveston County and made Santa Fe her permanent residence for nearly forty years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She left us to become one of God’s master gardener’s in Heaven. Mel was known in the community for her love of flowers and plants that helped bring beautiful landscapes to many residents in Galveston County as well as her little antique shop on Hwy 6.
Mel is preceded in death by her parents, William Murray and Lucia Lueck. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Larry Michael Powers; daughter and son- in- law, Michelle and David Buchanan, of Dickinson; son and daughter-in-law Michael and Michelle Antonacci, of Dickinson; daughter and son-in-law Kelly and Scott Renner, of Florida. Mel was always quick to share stories of her nine grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
She will be forever missed and loved by many.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.