Robert Anson Bob Grove

TEXAS CITY, TX — Robert Anson Grove (Bob), 90, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
He was born on September 12, 1930 in Norfolk, Virginia to Donald M. Grove and Deloris Bridget Grove. After graduating from Ball High School in Galveston, TX Bob tried out for the Brooklyn Dodgers and was the catcher for their farm team in Sheboygan, WI. until he was drafted into the Army in 1953.
Bob married his high school sweetheart Mary Ellen Pierce on September 26, 1952. During their 66 years together, they were blessed with 3 daughters. In addition to being a loving husband and father he worked for the same family, Eugene B. Smith, at Moody Compress in Galveston, TX. He was an active member of St. John's United Methodist Church in Texas City, TX where he served many years as the Finance Committee Chairman. Bob was also a ham radio operator (WB5FGD) and used this talent to serve others through the Shriners Burns Institute in Galveston and emergency preparedness during hurricane season. He was an outstanding golfer, tennis player and a master Easter Egg Hider.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Ellen Grove, his parents, brothers Don Grove Jr., Joe Grove, George Grove, Jack Grove, sister Zoe Anne Dundee (Mick) and son in law Kenneth Beasley.
He is survived by his sister Zoe Belle Calaway, his daughters Janet Grove Gonzales, Jo Ann Grove Konecny and her husband Larry, Jill Grove and her partner, Dianna Jarvis; grandchildren Brian Gonzales and wife Layla, Brandon Gonzales and wife Jackie, Bobby Gonzales and wife Crystal, Larry Konecny Jr. and wife Daniela, Candice Maintz and husband Bill, Laura Williams and husband Kyle, Andrew Konecny and wife Victoria and Gryffen James-Grove along with 14 great-grandchildren and other extended family members who he held dear.
A family memorial will be held later. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, US Tennis Association Youth Programs or the charity of your choice.
Sincere thanks to Sunrise Senior Living and Ascend Hospice in Lenexa, KS for their support and compassionate care.
