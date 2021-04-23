GALVESTON — Andrew Grant Lee, age 28, of Austin, TX passed away suddenly on March 29, 2021.
Andrew was born a BOI on May 1, 1992 to Dr. Phillip and Judy Lee and sisters Christina and Elizabeth in Galveston, TX at UTMB. The doctors and nurses on staff were all astounded by his 11lbs 2oz. weight, while his mom was more surprised she had a boy. Andrew’s chubby cheeks could steal the heart of anyone, including President George H.W. Bush when he crawled into his lap as a toddler. Early on Andrew was taught everything his Big Sis Christina learned at pre-school and became a ferocious reader at a young age. Despite three broken arms and a leg in elementary school, he achieved the Perfect Attendance award at Oppe. He attended Moody Day School, Oppe Elementary, Weis Middle School, and Ball High School— where he graduated with honors in the top 10% of his class; was a member of TOR Watch, the Varsity Golf Team, and National Honors Society; and President of the Math Honors Society. Andrew went on to attend Texas A&M in College Station. After taking a few years off to work, Andrew returned to TAMU and earned his BS in Political Science in May 2017, graduating with a 4.0 GPA his final semester.
As a young adult Andrew held numerous jobs including announcing games at the Little League fields; serving as a barista at Evia Sugar Bean, Aaron’s, and Del Papa’s Distribution; as well as helping his friends with odd jobs. In 2017, Andrew moved to Austin to live with his sister Elizabeth and began his career in facial aesthetics at Allergan/AbbVie pharmaceuticals. He quickly rose to Senior Inside Business Development Manager, excelling as a highly valued and successful member of the inside sales team. Andrew earned several distinctions including a repeat Million Dollar Sales Club designee, Northwest Area Wolfpack and Culture Team member, Mentor, Awards for Excellence recipient, Continual Exceeds Expectation Merits recipient, and one of only eight National Inside Sales Trainers.
Andrew loved meeting and learning about all kinds of people and made friends wherever he went due to his charisma and warmth. Andrew loved Aggie football and rooted for his team LOUDLY. He participated with his high school friends in a fantasy football league and was often on the winning side thanks to his uncanny ability to recall obscure stats and figures on players. Andrew had a passion and a talent for cooking and critiquing food with his mom. He had an intense and eclectic interest in music and often would point out an unknown band or singer years before they became popular. He recently began sharing his dad’s love of vinyl albums and would borrow a genre of records to take back to Austin.
Andrew was known for his fierce intelligence and his extensive knowledge of history, sports, true crime, and politics— making him a champ at any trivia challenge. Every item in his apartment had a purpose and that very much described Andrew and how he lived his life. Andrew had a joy for life and often made it his mission to make his family and friends laugh using his sometimes “immature” humor and tricks. He often succeeded in his goal because after all, who could resist that face?
Andrew supported his views with actions. He wore a ‘Feminist’ cap to support the women he admired, particularly his mom and sisters, and proudly attended the Women’s March with his sister in Austin. He was extremely well-informed and enjoyed challenging intellectual discussions and debates. Andrew enjoyed traveling the world with his family and immersing himself in different cultures and cuisines. A few of his favorite destinations were: Thailand, Peru, New Orleans, Germany, Czech Republic, Austria, and Idaho. Andrew made the world a better place by volunteering for Moody Methodist Mission trips to Belize and Mexico, UMArmy, and Galveston Mission Week. Andrew loved camping and recently had taken an interest in long-distance, overnight backpacking. As a boy, Andrew always asked his Dad for a camping trip for his birthday party and invited all his best friends. This was a special time for Andrew and his friends to be in the woods, whittling sticks, chopping firewood, starting fires, telling big stories, talking about girls, and occasionally finding a snake to scare his dad.
Andrew was dearly loved by his immediate and extended family, as well as his cherished friends. None of us will ever forget his beautiful voice, distinct laugh, and gentle but big hugs. He is survived by his parents, Phillip and Judy Lee of League City, TX and his sisters Christina Lee and Elizabeth Lee of Austin, TX. He is preceded in death by grandparents G. William and Marlena Lee of Ada, OK, Louie and Mildred Taylor of Atoka, OK; aunt Thelma McWater and uncle Raymond Taylor; cousins Bradley Couch, Derek and Craig Reed, and Cindy Taylor. Andrew was laid to rest in Rose Hill Cemetery in Wapanucka, OK among many of his family.
A Celebration of Life service will be held in Andrew’s memory on May 1st, Andrew’s 29th birthday, at Sea Star Base in Galveston at 10 AM. Our family has set up a scholarship fund in Andrew’s memory and would like those who want to honor him to donate to Texas A&M, available at tx.ag/AndrewGrantLee.
