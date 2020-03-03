GALVESTON—
Marcelino Alvarez Mendoza age 60 passed away at the Five Star Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston Sunday March 1, 2020. Funeral services are 1:00 pm Thursday March 5, 2020 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00pm until 8:00pm Wednesday at the funeral Home.
Marcelino was born July 09, 1959 in Santa Cruz Del Quiche, Repubica De Guatemala, Central America., to Mr. Gaspar Alvarez Sapata (deceased) and Ms. Candelaria Mendoza Lucas (91).
Marcelino and his roommate, Crecencio Mendoza, decided to come to the land of opportunity, America to find work and help his mother with her financial needs which he provided for every month for 39 years. He loved his mother very much. He is survived by 2 brothers, Albert of Houston and Pascoal of New York; 5 sisters who live in Santa Cruz, Del Quiche, Guatemala, Central America; Ms. Christina, Juana, Marta, (Twin Sister), Rosario, and Virginia and numerous nieces and nephews.
In 1988 Marcelino attended--SER--Service Redevelopment, Job For Progress, Inc of Galveston County. He received his work permit and permanent residence Card.
Serving the Galveston Community with a big smile, places where he worked, Two Pesos, a sacker at Randall’s and H.E. B. , Moody Gardens and a Laborer at Kroger’s, where he worked for 10 years and received a pin for his dedication. He always had a smile for his customers as he sacked their groceries and he made many friends who loved him for his kindness and helpfulness. When he visited their homes to work, walk the dogs, take out the trash and do small chores he enjoyed bringing small goodies like ice cream, flowers, do-nuts and small gifts to show his appreciation for their friendship.
Three special friends he truly loved throughout the years for the help that they gave him were, Mr. Jack Solari, Mr. William Graffe, and Mr. Gilbert Zamora, Jr.
Mr. Marcelino wished to thank all the professional specialist, Doctors, Nurses, Technicians and Aids from rooms 1005 and 835,- ICU- who work at the FIVE STAR Jennie Sealy Hospital that attended him thru his illness. Ms Kayla Russell, Nurses in room 1005. Ms, Wendy Williams, Nurse Practitioner, from “A-MED” Health Care Group, Provided Care, Comfort and Compassion the last few days of life, we thank you all.
Donations may be sent to Meals on Wheels. “Feeding the Elderly”.
