GALVESTON—Ruth Bacon Sr., 93, departed this life on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Jerry G. Johnson, 88, of Galveston, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2020, in Webster, Texas. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com 409.763.2475
Loucelius Kirby, Jr., 73, passed away on August 25, 2020 in Katy Tx. Funeral arrangements have bren entrusted to the professional care of Wynn Funeral Home (409)621-1677.
Loubertha Kirby, 72, passed away on August 27, 2020 in Houston Texas at her residence surrounded by family. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the professional care of Wynn Funeral Home (409)621-1677.
Philma Lee Lilly, 72 of Friendswood, Texas passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900
GALVESTON—Christian Paul Quinn, age 18, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 in Texas City, Texas. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
GALVESTON—Mariah L. Jammer Williams, 85, departed this life on Thursday, August 28, 2020, at the Kindred Hospital-Clear Lake in Webster, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
