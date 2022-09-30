Vera Bentley McVey Bozeman

TEXAS CITY — Vera Bentley McVey Bozeman, age 96, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Vera was born July 23, 1926 in Rolla, Morton County, Kansas to Charles and Violet (Clinesmith) Bentley. She was born during the dust bowl days when the black rolling dust storms rolled into Western Kansas.

At a young age, she moved with her widowed mother to Eastern Kansas to care for grandparents. She graduated from Coyville High School in Coyville, Kansas, attended college and taught school on a teaching certificate.

