Sandra Kay Seymour Ferril, 76, of Amarillo passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Texas City. She was born September 1, 1943 in Shamrock, Texas to Charlie and Ethel Miller.
Sandra is preceded in death by her parents, her 1st husband of 46 years, Jack Seymour and brother Avery Miller, Sr. She is survived by husband Lonnie Ferril, her daughter Tina Dudik (Mitch), two sons: Jackie Seymour (Linda) and Gerald Killian, her five grandchildren: Morgan Seymour, Madison Sweeney, Shanon Griffin, Michael Killian, J.D. Bean and Brian Dudik and five great-grandchildren: Tallan, Mia, Alessandra, Mitchel Brian, III and Damon.
Due to the COVID-19 Virus a private service was held for the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.