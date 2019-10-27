Patricia Mariea (Marx) Spangenberg passed away on September 11, 2019, at Allied Hospice, Dunmore, Pennsylvania after a brief illness. Pat was born, along with her twin sister, Eleanor, in Galveston, Texas on September 20, 1937. She lived in Galveston for a few years, until her family moved to Alta Loma (Santa Fe) in 1942.
Throughout her life, Pat’s exuberant and outgoing personality earned her a wide circle of friends. Her “never met a stranger” persona will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by all. She was called “Mom” by many of her children’s friends and cherished the opportunities to be with children and teens in the community doing anything from twirling and cheer lessons to cutting high school wrestlers hair minutes before their matches. Her cheering (and introduction of the cowbell) at Western Wayne football and basketball games was legendary, as was her commitment to youth and high school sports.
A memorial service will be held at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764, Santa Fe, TX, officiated by Dr. Richard L. White, November 2, 2019. Visitation will be held at 2:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to His Ministries, 4205 Jackson St., Santa Fe, TX, 77517 or to the Santa Fe Band Boosters, P.O. Box 95, Santa Fe, TX, 77510.
A Celebration of Life in Pennsylvania date is forthcoming. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
