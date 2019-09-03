Evelyn Marie Milliron Baldridge, age 91 of Kerrville, passed away on August 31, 2019 in Kerrville, Texas. She was born in Athens, Ohio to Harry Dalton Milliron and Emma Lena Grimes Milliron on November 9, 1927. She was married to her high school sweetheart, Joyce Alfred Baldridge, in 1944 until his death in 1990.
Evelyn moved to Texas City at the age of 13 and remained there until 2008 when she went to live with her daughter in the Boerne/Kerrville Area. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Texas City and was an avid game player, traveler and quilter. She owned and operated Bayview Beauty Salon for 50 years. She loved her family and was affectionately known as “Grander” by all of them. She will be missed, but to be absent from the body, is to be present with Christ!
Evelyn is preceded in death by parents, Harry Dalton Milliron and Emma Lena Grimes Milliron; husband, Joyce Alfred Baldridge; brother, Clay Milliron; sister, Lorraine Beaulieu; and son-in-law, Jim Taylor.
Evelyn is survived by daughters, Connie (Fred) Koschnick of Cheyenne, WY and Linda Taylor of Kerrville, TX; grandchildren, Randy Plummer, Dawn (Ira) Neighbors, Joey Koschnick, Clay (Renee) Koschnick; great-grandchildren, Bethany (Danny) Hayes, Tristan Neighbors, Elli and Marshall Plummer, Colton and Sylvie Koschnick; her first great-great-grandchildren, twin girls Ellie and Char Hayes are due on “Grander’s” birthday in November (would have been 5th generation); and brothers, Richard Milliron, Bob Hall and Ronnie Hall.
Celebration of life services will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be given to charity of one’s choice.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
