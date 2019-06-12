GALVESTON—Wilbert “Pokey” Smith, Jr., 64, passed away in the early morning hours on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.
Pokey was born on June 4, 1955 in Galveston and attended Galveston schools as well as Galveston College. After briefly serving in the U.S. Army, he returned home to work 30 years for the City of Galveston, retiring in 2015.
Wilbert was preceded in death by his father, Wilbert Smith, Sr.
Survivors include his mother, Erma Smith; his wife, Hazel Clouser-Smith; his children, Ricky Clevalle-Smith (Danielle), Brandon Reese, Cecil Jones, III, Jessica Wallace (Brandon), Jovan Harris (D.J.), and Joi Rubin; his siblings, Verna Offsley, Rosa Holmes (Mike), Barbara Brown, Yolanda Wilson (Gerald), Keny Smith (Barbara), George ‘Ricky’ Smith; his grandchildren, Zaria, Zion, Zavier, Zsa Zsa, Zuri, Destiny, Jhordyn, JaVyon, Nathius, Galicia, Jaelyn, Jade, and Jaiden; his in laws, Valerie Clouser-McHenry (Lawrence), Gerald Clouser, Jr. (Gayle), Lorri Clouser (Cyndi), Johnathan Clouser; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. followed by a service at 12 p.m. at Mount Olive Baptist Church (3602 Sealy), Pastor D.J. Harris officiating.
You may send words of condolence to www.fieldsjohnson.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.